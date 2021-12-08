Possible bearish signals as Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) insiders disposed of US$8.1m worth of stock

In the last year, many Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Regions Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior EVP & CFO, David Turner, sold US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$21.11 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$22.87, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 32% of David Turner's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Regions Financial than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:RF Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2021

Insiders at Regions Financial Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Regions Financial. Specifically, Senior EVP and Chief Operations & Technology Officer Amala Duggirala ditched US$613k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Regions Financial

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.2% of Regions Financial shares, worth about US$47m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Regions Financial Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Regions Financial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Regions Financial makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Regions Financial. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Regions Financial (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

