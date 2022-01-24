Possible bearish signals as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) insiders disposed of US$25m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, George Sing, for US$7.0m worth of shares, at about US$660 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$621. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares. In total, Independent Director George Sing dumped US$9.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insiders own 4.4% of the company, worth about US$2.9b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Be aware that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

