Possible bearish signals as Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) insiders disposed of US$757k worth of stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Radian Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Herbert Wender, for US$439k worth of shares, at about US$22.93 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$22.40. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$639k for 28.98k shares. But insiders sold 33.12k shares worth US$757k. In total, Radian Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RDN Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

Radian Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Radian Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, CEO & Director Richard Thornberry bought US$433k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Radian Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.6% of Radian Group shares, worth about US$24m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Radian Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Radian Group, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Radian Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

