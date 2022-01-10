Possible bearish signals as Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) insiders disposed of US$2.7m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Quantum Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman, James Lerner, for US$809k worth of shares, at about US$6.12 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$5.43). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 58.77k shares for US$335k. On the other hand they divested 429.06k shares, for US$2.7m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Quantum than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:QMCO Insider Trading Volume January 10th 2022

I will like Quantum better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at Quantum Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Quantum. Chief Accounting Officer Lewis Moorehead divested only US$45k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Does Quantum Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Quantum insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about US$15m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Quantum Insiders?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Quantum insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Quantum you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Of course Quantum may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.