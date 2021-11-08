Possible bearish signals as Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) insiders disposed of US$4.0m worth of stock

In the last year, many Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Progyny Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & COO, Peter Anevski, sold US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$64.65 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$62.87. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Progyny insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Progyny insiders own about US$168m worth of shares (which is 3.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Progyny Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Progyny insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Progyny, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Progyny is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

