Possible bearish signals as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) insiders disposed of US$10m worth of stock

Many Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Phathom Pharmaceuticals

The Co-Founder & Director, David Socks, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$47.61 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$18.03. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Phathom Pharmaceuticals Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals. In total, Co-Founder & Director David Socks dumped US$223k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Phathom Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 6.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Phathom Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Phathom Pharmaceuticals is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

