Possible bearish signals as Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) insiders disposed of US$700k worth of stock

A number of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Perdoceo Education

Notably, that recent sale by John Kline is the biggest insider sale of Perdoceo Education shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$10.49, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 43%of John Kline's holding.

Insiders in Perdoceo Education didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PRDO Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2021

Perdoceo Education Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Perdoceo Education shares. In total, Senior Vice President of American Intercontinental University John Kline sold US$313k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Perdoceo Education

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Perdoceo Education insiders own about US$6.9m worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Perdoceo Education Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Perdoceo Education shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Perdoceo Education you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

