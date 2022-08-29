Possible bearish signals as Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insiders disposed of US$13m worth of stock

In the last year, many Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Nutanix Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Rajiv Ramaswami, for US$5.8m worth of shares, at about US$30.39 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$18.14. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Nutanix didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:NTNX Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Does Nutanix Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Nutanix insiders own 3.6% of the company, worth about US$145m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nutanix Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Nutanix shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Nutanix, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Nutanix has 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

