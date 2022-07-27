Possible bearish signals as National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) insiders disposed of US$3.5m worth of stock

Many National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

National Instruments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President of Platform & Technology, Scott Rust, sold US$824k worth of shares at a price of US$44.02 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$34.26. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of National Instruments shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At National Instruments Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at National Instruments. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. National Instruments insiders own about US$37m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The National Instruments Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought National Instruments stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that National Instruments is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that National Instruments has 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

