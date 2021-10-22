Possible bearish signals as Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insiders disposed of US$37m worth of stock

The fact that multiple Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Morgan Stanley

The Chairman & CEO, James Gorman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$73.59 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$100, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of James Gorman's holding.

In total, Morgan Stanley insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MS Insider Trading Volume October 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Morgan Stanley insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$437m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Morgan Stanley Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Morgan Stanley shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Morgan Stanley insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Morgan Stanley has 3 warning signs (2 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

