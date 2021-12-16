Possible bearish signals as Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) insiders disposed of US$12m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Moelis Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Chairman, Kenneth Moelis, sold US$5.5m worth of shares at a price of US$55.43 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$61.89, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 96% of Kenneth Moelis's stake.

Moelis insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MC Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Moelis Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Moelis. Specifically, Independent Director Kenneth Shropshire ditched US$154k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Moelis

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Moelis insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Moelis Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Moelis stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Moelis is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Moelis has 4 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course Moelis may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.