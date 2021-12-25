Possible bearish signals as Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) insiders disposed of US$8.7m worth of stock

In the last year, many Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Matson

The Executive VP & CFO, Joel Wine, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$74.30 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$83.65). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 21% of Joel Wine's stake.

In total, Matson insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MATX Insider Trading Volume December 25th 2021

Insiders at Matson Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Matson shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$2.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Matson insiders own about US$56m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Matson Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Matson stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Matson is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Matson has 4 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

