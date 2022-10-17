Possible bearish signals as Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insiders disposed of US$1.8m worth of stock

Many Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Liquidity Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Technology Officer, Steven Weiskircher, sold US$516k worth of shares at a price of US$22.20 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$16.06). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Liquidity Services insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Liquidity Services Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Liquidity Services. In total, insiders dumped US$1.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Liquidity Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Liquidity Services insiders own about US$135m worth of shares (which is 24% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Liquidity Services Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Liquidity Services stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Liquidity Services makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Liquidity Services (2 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

