Possible bearish signals as Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) insiders disposed of US$3.0m worth of stock

Many Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Lifeway Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman, Ludmila Smolyansky, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$542 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$5.21. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Lifeway Foods shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:LWAY Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2021

Lifeway Foods Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Lifeway Foods shares over the last three months. In total, Chairman Ludmila Smolyansky sold US$2.2m worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note CEO, President Julie Smolyansky bought US$10k worth of shares , as previously mentioned . Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Lifeway Foods insiders own 52% of the company, currently worth about US$41m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lifeway Foods Insiders?

The stark truth for Lifeway Foods is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Lifeway Foods that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

