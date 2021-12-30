Possible bearish signals as Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) insiders disposed of US$3.4m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Liberty Oilfield Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Ron Gusek, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$845k worth of shares at a price of US$17.05 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$9.91). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Liberty Oilfield Services didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LBRT Insider Trading Volume December 30th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Liberty Oilfield Services insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 3.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Liberty Oilfield Services Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Liberty Oilfield Services insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Liberty Oilfield Services in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Liberty Oilfield Services (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

