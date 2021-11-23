Possible bearish signals as Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) insiders disposed of US$1.0m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Leidos Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Miriam John, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$885k worth of shares at a price of US$106 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$93.39. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Leidos Holdings than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:LDOS Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership of Leidos Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.6% of Leidos Holdings shares, worth about US$80m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Leidos Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Leidos Holdings insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Leidos Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit concerning.

