Possible bearish signals as Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) insiders disposed of US$928k worth of stock

A number of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President of Operations - Swift, James Fitzsimmons, sold US$246k worth of shares at a price of US$50.44 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$53.28). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 95% of James Fitzsimmons's holding.

Insiders in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:KNX Insider Trading Volume July 29th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings insiders own about US$440m worth of shares (which is 5.0% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

