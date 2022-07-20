Possible bearish signals as Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) insiders disposed of US$652k worth of stock

A number of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hudson Pacific Properties

The Executive Vice President of Development & Capital Investments, Christopher Barton, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$361k worth of shares at a price of US$24.63 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$14.72. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Hudson Pacific Properties shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:HPP Insider Trading Volume July 20th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Hudson Pacific Properties insiders own about US$61m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hudson Pacific Properties Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Hudson Pacific Properties insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hudson Pacific Properties. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hudson Pacific Properties you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

