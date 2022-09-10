Possible bearish signals as Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) insiders disposed of US$858k worth of stock

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Hormel Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Susan Nestegard, sold US$369k worth of shares at a price of US$51.43 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$46.86. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Hormel Foods insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:HRL Insider Trading Volume September 10th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Hormel Foods

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Hormel Foods shares, worth about US$82m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Hormel Foods Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hormel Foods shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Hormel Foods insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Hormel Foods, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

