Possible bearish signals as Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insiders disposed of US$2.5m worth of stock

In the last year, many Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hilton Grand Vacations

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Stan Soroka, for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$44.14 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$47.21, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 50% of Stan Soroka's holding.

Hilton Grand Vacations insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HGV Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Insiders at Hilton Grand Vacations Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Hilton Grand Vacations. Specifically, Executive VP Charles Corbin ditched US$969k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Hilton Grand Vacations insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$38m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hilton Grand Vacations Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Hilton Grand Vacations stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Hilton Grand Vacations has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

