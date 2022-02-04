Possible bearish signals as Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) insiders disposed of US$1.8m worth of stock

The fact that multiple Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Helen of Troy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Vincent Carson, for US$593k worth of shares, at about US$235 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$204. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Helen of Troy didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Helen of Troy

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Helen of Troy insiders own about US$42m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Helen of Troy Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Helen of Troy insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Helen of Troy in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Helen of Troy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

