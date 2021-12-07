Possible bearish signals as Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) insiders disposed of US$7.5m worth of stock

The fact that multiple Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$35.03 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$26.11. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Fresh Del Monte Produce insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$33.60. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$26.11). You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FDP Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

I will like Fresh Del Monte Produce better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Fresh Del Monte Produce

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Fresh Del Monte Produce insiders own 27% of the company, worth about US$339m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fresh Del Monte Produce Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Fresh Del Monte Produce insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Fresh Del Monte Produce (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

But note: Fresh Del Monte Produce may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

