Possible bearish signals as Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) insiders disposed of US$501k worth of stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fortune Brands Home & Security

The , Martin Thomas, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$381k worth of shares at a price of US$89.28 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$58.17). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Fortune Brands Home & Security insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:FBHS Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2022

Fortune Brands Home & Security Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security. In total, Independent Director Allan MacKay sold US$120k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Fortune Brands Home & Security insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$38m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fortune Brands Home & Security Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Fortune Brands Home & Security makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Fortune Brands Home & Security (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

