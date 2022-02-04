Possible bearish signals as Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insiders disposed of US$1.2m worth of stock

A number of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Forrester Research

The Independent Director Neil Bradford made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$204k worth of shares at a price of US$45.94 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$53.35. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Forrester Research insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Forrester Research Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Forrester Research shares. In total, insiders dumped US$306k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Forrester Research Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Forrester Research insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about US$415m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Forrester Research Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Forrester Research makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Forrester Research.

