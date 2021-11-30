Possible bearish signals as Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) insiders disposed of US$9.0m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Floor & Decor Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board, Norman Axelrod, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.8m worth of shares at a price of US$121 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$131, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 6.6% of Norman Axelrod's holding.

In the last year Floor & Decor Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FND Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

I will like Floor & Decor Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Floor & Decor Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Floor & Decor Holdings shares. In total, insiders sold US$2.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Floor & Decor Holdings insiders own about US$279m worth of shares (which is 2.0% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Floor & Decor Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Floor & Decor Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Floor & Decor Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

Of course Floor & Decor Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

