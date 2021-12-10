Possible bearish signals as First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) insiders disposed of US$6.0m worth of stock

In the last year, many First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

First Financial Bankshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director, Tucker Bridwell, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$50.79 each. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$51.07, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 21% of Tucker Bridwell's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 50.49k shares worth US$2.5m. But they sold 120.00k shares for US$6.0m. In total, First Financial Bankshares insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:FFIN Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

First Financial Bankshares Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at First Financial Bankshares. In that time, Independent Director David Copeland dumped US$1.1m worth of shares. On the flip side, insiders spent US$267k on purchasing shares. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. First Financial Bankshares insiders own 4.2% of the company, currently worth about US$303m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Financial Bankshares Insiders?

The stark truth for First Financial Bankshares is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that First Financial Bankshares is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for First Financial Bankshares (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

But note: First Financial Bankshares may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.