Possible bearish signals as FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) insiders disposed of US$8.0m worth of stock

Over the past year, many FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FedEx

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, John Merino, for US$3.0m worth of shares, at about US$300 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$262. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

FedEx insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FDX Insider Trading Volume January 6th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. FedEx insiders own about US$5.4b worth of shares (which is 7.6% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About FedEx Insiders?

The fact that there have been no FedEx insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of FedEx, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that FedEx has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

