Possible bearish signals as Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) insiders disposed of US$8.4m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fathom Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, Joshua Harley, for US$4.8m worth of shares, at about US$24.13 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$6.39). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$381k for 35.21k shares. But they sold 350.00k shares for US$8.4m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Fathom Holdings shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:FTHM Insider Trading Volume July 26th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Fathom Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Fathom Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that President Marco Fregenal paid US$284k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Fathom Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Fathom Holdings insiders own about US$58m worth of shares (which is 53% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fathom Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Fathom Holdings insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fathom Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Fathom Holdings you should know about.

But note: Fathom Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.