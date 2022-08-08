Possible bearish signals as Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) insiders disposed of US$6.9m worth of stock

In the last year, many Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Fabrinet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & COO, Harpal Gill, for US$2.5m worth of shares, at about US$106 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$96.99. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Fabrinet insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FN Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Fabrinet

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.9% of Fabrinet shares, worth about US$31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fabrinet Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Fabrinet shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Fabrinet insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

