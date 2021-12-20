Possible bearish signals as Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insiders disposed of US$24m worth of stock

In the last year, many Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Electronic Arts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Jay Hoag, sold US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$147 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$128). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Electronic Arts didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:EA Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

Insiders at Electronic Arts Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Electronic Arts. In total, Independent Lead Director Luis Ubinas sold US$249k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Electronic Arts

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Electronic Arts insiders own about US$178m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Electronic Arts Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Electronic Arts. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Electronic Arts.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

