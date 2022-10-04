Possible bearish signals as EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) insiders disposed of US$763k worth of stock

Over the past year, many EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

EastGroup Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & Head of Eastern Regional, John Coleman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$661k worth of shares at a price of US$207 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$147. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of EastGroup Properties shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:EGP Insider Trading Volume October 4th 2022

Does EastGroup Properties Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that EastGroup Properties insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$94m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The EastGroup Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded EastGroup Properties shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by EastGroup Properties insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing EastGroup Properties. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for EastGroup Properties (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

