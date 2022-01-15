Possible bearish signals as CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) insiders disposed of US$14m worth of stock

Many CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CSX

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman, John Zillmer, for US$2.6m worth of shares, at about US$32.64 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$36.44, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 19% of John Zillmer's stake.

CSX insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

CSX Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of CSX shares. Specifically, Executive VP Nathan Goldman ditched US$1.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that CSX insiders own 0.06% of the company, worth about US$51m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CSX Insiders?

An insider sold CSX shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, CSX makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CSX. While conducting our analysis, we found that CSX has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

