Possible bearish signals as Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) insiders disposed of US$642k worth of stock

Over the past year, many Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Comstock Holding Companies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP of Strategy and Corporate Development & Director, Joseph Squeri, sold US$534k worth of shares at a price of US$6.54 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$5.06. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Comstock Holding Companies insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:CHCI Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Comstock Holding Companies insiders own 68% of the company, currently worth about US$29m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Comstock Holding Companies Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Comstock Holding Companies shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Comstock Holding Companies insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Comstock Holding Companies (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

