Possible bearish signals as Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) insiders disposed of US$9.1m worth of stock

Many Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Commerce Bancshares

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non Independent Director, Jonathan Kemper, sold US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$75.57 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$70.08. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Commerce Bancshares didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CBSH Insider Trading Volume October 12th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Commerce Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Commerce Bancshares insiders own 2.9% of the company, currently worth about US$241m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Commerce Bancshares Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Commerce Bancshares shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Commerce Bancshares insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Commerce Bancshares. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Commerce Bancshares and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

But note: Commerce Bancshares may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.