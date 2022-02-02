Possible bearish signals as CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) insiders disposed of US$1.1m worth of stock

Many CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

CNO Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Robert Greving, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$576k worth of shares at a price of US$27.68 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$25.06. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of CNO Financial Group shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CNO Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership of CNO Financial Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that CNO Financial Group insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$47m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CNO Financial Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded CNO Financial Group shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at CNO Financial Group in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - CNO Financial Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

