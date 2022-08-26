Possible bearish signals as Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) insiders disposed of US$2.5m worth of stock

Many Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Charles River Laboratories International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Richard Wallman, sold US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$298 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$214). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Charles River Laboratories International insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:CRL Insider Trading Volume August 26th 2022

Insiders At Charles River Laboratories International Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Charles River Laboratories International. Corporate Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy Joseph LaPlume only netted US$45k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Charles River Laboratories International insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$112m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Charles River Laboratories International Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Charles River Laboratories International insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Charles River Laboratories International.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

