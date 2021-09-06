Possible bearish signals as BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) insiders disposed of US$7.7m worth of stock

The fact that multiple BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

BorgWarner Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Frederic Lissalde, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$52.59 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$43.14). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year BorgWarner insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BWA Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of BorgWarner

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.5% of BorgWarner shares, worth about US$49m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BorgWarner Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded BorgWarner shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by BorgWarner insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for BorgWarner you should be aware of.

