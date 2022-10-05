Possible bearish signals as Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) insiders disposed of US$17m worth of stock

In the last year, many Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman, Steven Miller, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$7.2m worth of shares at a price of US$43.36 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$11.34. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Big 5 Sporting Goods insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:BGFV Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Big 5 Sporting Goods

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Big 5 Sporting Goods insiders own 4.0% of the company, worth about US$9.8m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Big 5 Sporting Goods Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Big 5 Sporting Goods shares in the last quarter. The insider transactions at Big 5 Sporting Goods are not inspiring us to buy. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Big 5 Sporting Goods. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Big 5 Sporting Goods (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

