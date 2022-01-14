Possible bearish signals as Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) insiders disposed of US$582k worth of stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Ayro Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors, Joshua Silverman, for US$202k worth of shares, at about US$5.17 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$1.47. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Ayro insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Ayro insiders own 7.1% of the company, worth about US$3.8m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Ayro Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Ayro insiders. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Ayro you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

