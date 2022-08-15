Possible bearish signals as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) insiders disposed of US$5.0m worth of stock

The fact that multiple Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President of Research, Robert Huizinga, sold US$3.9m worth of shares at a price of US$29.75 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$8.42. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 348.20k shares for US$1.3m. But they sold 202.93k shares for US$5.0m. In total, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$24.49, on average. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$8.42), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:AUPH Insider Trading Volume August 15th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.7% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$21m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

