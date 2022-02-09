Possible bearish signals as Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) insiders disposed of US$633k worth of stock

In the last year, many Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Apollo Endosurgery Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, President & Director, Charles McKhann, sold US$504k worth of shares at a price of US$8.21 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$5.36. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$373k for 55.11k shares. But they sold 82.19k shares for US$633k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Apollo Endosurgery shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$7.70, on average. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$5.36). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:APEN Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

Does Apollo Endosurgery Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Apollo Endosurgery insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Apollo Endosurgery Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Apollo Endosurgery insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Apollo Endosurgery insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Apollo Endosurgery. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Apollo Endosurgery (including 3 which are potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

