Possible bearish signals as American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insiders disposed of US$1.3m worth of stock

Many American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

American Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director, John Berding, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$689k worth of shares at a price of US$138 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$131. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in American Financial Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:AFG Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2022

Insiders At American Financial Group Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at American Financial Group. Independent Director Terry Jacobs only netted US$41k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership Of American Financial Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. American Financial Group insiders own 23% of the company, currently worth about US$2.6b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Financial Group Insiders?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the American Financial Group insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for American Financial Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

