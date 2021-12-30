Possible bearish signals as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) insiders disposed of US$5.1m worth of stock

The fact that multiple Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board, Michael Klayko, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$18.00 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$18.51, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 65% of Michael Klayko's stake.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions insiders own about US$40m worth of shares. That equates to 1.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Allscripts Healthcare Solutions insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

