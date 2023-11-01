Positivo Tecnologia (POSI3) Price Target Decreased by 6.84% to 13.08

The average one-year price target for Positivo Tecnologia (POSI3) has been revised to 13.08 / share. This is an decrease of 6.84% from the prior estimate of 14.04 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.38 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.30% from the latest reported closing price of 6.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Positivo Tecnologia. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POSI3 is 0.01%, an increase of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.03% to 1,899K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 725K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing a decrease of 14.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POSI3 by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 385K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 256K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing a decrease of 68.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POSI3 by 34.06% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 74K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

