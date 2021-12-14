Positive Update at JetBlue (JBLU) From Inflight Crewmembers

In a positive development on the labor front, the inflight crewmembers at JetBlue Airways JBLU ratified a five-year agreement. They are represented by the Transport Workers Union (TWU). The contract covers roughly 5,500 inflight crewmembers of JBLU, marking the inaugural pact for the airline’s inflight staff with the union.

We remind investors that JetBlue’s inflight crewmembers had voted in favor of a union representation by the TWU in April 2018. Negotiations regarding the contract commenced in August that year. The joy on the approval of the contract was evident from the words of TWU’s international president John Samuelsen who was quoted saying “As of today, our JetBlue Inflight Crewmembers are no longer ‘at-will’ employees of the carrier, but Union workers whose employment is secured by an enforceable collective bargaining agreement. What a huge difference it is.”

The ratification of the contract after a long bargaining process implies a happy ending for JetBlue’s inflight crewmembers. Following this approval, the inflight crew will enjoy benefits entitled to the deal with the union. Satisfied labor groups always bode well as far as the operations of a company are concerned.

