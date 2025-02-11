Positive Signal: Linden Evans Shows Faith, Buying $1.17M In Black Hills Stock

A significant insider buy by Linden Evans, President and CEO at Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), was executed on February 10, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Evans increased their investment in Black Hills by purchasing 19,661 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $1,169,043.

Black Hills's shares are actively trading at $59.3, experiencing a down of 0.63% during Tuesday's morning session.

Unveiling the Story Behind Black Hills

Black Hills Corp is a U.S.-based energy company that operates through its Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Corporate and Other segments. These segments operate in states in the Midwest and mountain regions in the U.S. The company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal consumers. These customers are residential. Black Hills derives the majority of its revenue from its utility business group, specifically from electric utilities.

Black Hills's Financial Performance

Revenue Challenges: Black Hills's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 40.21%, suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Black Hills's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.35.

Debt Management: Black Hills's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.24.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 15.26, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.96, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 11.05, Black Hills's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Black Hills's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.