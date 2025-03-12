Positive Signal: Fredrik Eliasson Shows Faith, Buying $1.17M In Gates Industrial Corp Stock

On March 11, Fredrik Eliasson, Director at Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of Gates Industrial Corp, amounting to a total of $1,173,600.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Gates Industrial Corp shares up by 0.36%, trading at $19.56.

Discovering Gates Industrial Corp: A Closer Look

Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company has two operating segments; Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission solutions convey power and control motion. It is used in applications in which belts, chains, cables, geared transmissions, or direct drives transfer power from an engine or motor to another part or system. The Fluid power solutions are used in applications in which hoses and rigid tubing assemblies either transfer power hydraulically or convey fluids, gases, or granular materials from one location to another. The company generates key revenue from the Power Transmission segment. Company operates in USA, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, EMEA, with majority revenue from USA.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Gates Industrial Corp

Revenue Growth: Gates Industrial Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.93%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 40.43%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Gates Industrial Corp exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.14.

Debt Management: Gates Industrial Corp's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.82. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 26.34 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.51 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.0, Gates Industrial Corp presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Gates Industrial Corp's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.