Positive Signal: Erik Ragatz Shows Faith, Buying $274K In Grocery Outlet Holding Stock

A significant insider buy by Erik Ragatz, Board Member at Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO), was executed on May 13, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Ragatz's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, involves purchasing 19,000 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding. The total transaction value is $274,740.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Grocery Outlet Holding shares up by 2.26%, trading at $14.5.

Unveiling the Story Behind Grocery Outlet Holding

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. It is a retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

A Deep Dive into Grocery Outlet Holding's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Grocery Outlet Holding's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.55% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 30.42% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Grocery Outlet Holding's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.24.

Debt Management: Grocery Outlet Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Grocery Outlet Holding's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 83.41 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.32 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Grocery Outlet Holding's EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.8 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Grocery Outlet Holding's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GO

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for GO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.