Positive Signal: CARL ICAHN Shows Faith, Buying $5.34M In CVR Energy Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on March 12, involves CARL ICAHN, 10% Owner at CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI).

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, ICAHN purchased 295,221 shares of CVR Energy, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $5,335,243.

During Thursday's morning session, CVR Energy shares up by 0.28%, currently priced at $18.02.

Discovering CVR Energy: A Closer Look

CVR Energy Inc is a holding company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include several complex, full-coking crude oil refineries, along with a crude oil gathering system, pipelines and storage tanks, and marketing and supply. The company's refineries can process blends of a variety of crude oil ranging from heavy sour to light sweet crude oil. Crude oil for CVR's refineries is supplied through its wholly-owned gathering system and pipeline. From its refineries, CVR supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in close geographic proximity and customers at throughput terminals. The company's customers include retailers, railroads, and farm cooperatives.

Financial Milestones: CVR Energy's Journey

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, CVR Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.58% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 2.88%, suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CVR Energy's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.28.

Debt Management: CVR Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 299.5 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.24, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 6.99 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of CVR Energy's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.