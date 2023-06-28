Positive Shift in US Trade Balance and Inventories Signals Economic Growth

Highlights

US trade deficit decreased by $6.0 billion in May.

Exports declined modestly, while imports experienced a significant decrease.

Retail inventories grow, wholesale contracts.

US Trade Deficit Shrinks, Exports Decline

FXEmpire.com -

The latest data on international trade in goods reveals a positive development for the US economy. In May, the country’s trade deficit shrank to $91.1 billion, marking a decrease of $6.0 billion from April’s figure of $97.1 billion. The decline can be attributed to changes in both exports and imports of goods.

During May, exports of goods amounted to $162.8 billion, representing a modest decline of $1.0 billion compared to April. On the other hand, imports of goods reached $254.0 billion, indicating a more significant decrease of $6.9 billion from the previous month. These numbers indicate a noteworthy shift in the balance of trade.

Wholesale Inventories Show Slight Contraction

Looking specifically at wholesale inventories, the figures for May show a slight contraction. Adjusted for seasonal variations and trading day differences, wholesale inventories stood at an estimated end-of-month level of $912.9 billion. This represents a marginal decline of 0.1 percent (±0.2 percent)* compared to April 2023. However, when compared to May 2022, wholesale inventories witnessed a growth of 3.6 percent (±0.9 percent).

Retail Inventories Surge, Reflecting Upward Trend

Retail inventories, on the other hand, experienced an upward trend in May. Adjusted for seasonal variations and trading day differences, retail inventories reached an estimated end-of-month level of $778.7 billion. This reflects a 0.8 percent (±0.2 percent) increase from April 2023. Furthermore, when compared to May 2022, retail inventories exhibited a substantial growth of 7.0 percent (±0.7 percent).

US Trade Balance Shifts, Boosting Economy

These latest figures indicate a notable shift in the US trade balance and inventory levels. With the trade deficit narrowing and retail inventories experiencing positive growth, it suggests increased demand for goods domestically and potentially a boost to the economy. However, it will be crucial to closely monitor these trends in the coming months to determine their sustainability.

Trade Improvements Fuel Bullish Sentiment

In terms of short-term forecast, the recent improvements in trade deficit and inventory levels may contribute to a more bullish sentiment in the near future. The narrowing of the trade deficit could indicate a potential strengthening of the US dollar and improved competitiveness in international markets. However, it is important to remain cautious and observe how these trends evolve in the context of global economic conditions.

Shifting Dynamics: Trade and Inventories

Overall, the latest data on international trade and inventories in the US paints a picture of shifting dynamics. The narrowing trade deficit coupled with positive growth in retail inventories suggests potential positive implications for the economy. Traders and investors will continue to closely monitor these developments as they shape their strategies and outlook for the coming months.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.